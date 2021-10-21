Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 1,109 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after buying an additional 508,260 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $19,219,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $212.68.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

