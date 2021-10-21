Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

