Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.22.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

