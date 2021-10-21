Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 695 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $487,902.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,507 shares of company stock valued at $26,075,729. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM opened at $556.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.91. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

