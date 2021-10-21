Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

