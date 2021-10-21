Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $680.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanger will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.