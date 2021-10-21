Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2021 results reflected a rise in fee income and provision benefit. Strategic expansion initiatives and solid loans and deposit balance position the company well for the future. The company's efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates and no change in the same anytime soon are expected to continue hurting margin and revenue growth. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses, mainly owing to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios, are other major near-term concerns.”

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

NASDAQ HWC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 1,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $52.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

