Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after acquiring an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,397,000 after acquiring an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

