Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Given “Sell” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 32.10 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 15.42 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

