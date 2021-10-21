Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.42 ($26.37).

ETR:HHFA opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.21. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a fifty-two week high of €22.90 ($26.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

