Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.72 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $164.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $163.85 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,097. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.32.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.