Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $164.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $163.85 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 259,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,097. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.32.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

