GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GTY Technology.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 82.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Craig Ross sold 41,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $310,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $204,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,470 shares of company stock valued at $702,287 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 396,665 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 561,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $448.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GTY Technology has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.28.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.