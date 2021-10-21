Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at $24,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 765.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,117,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,397,000 after acquiring an additional 988,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

