Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Greif’s earnings estimates for fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 have undergone downward revisions lately. For fiscal 2021, it expects adjusted earnings per share between $5.10 and $5.30. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 68%. Greif has been witnessing improvement in its key end markets, which is expected to aid results in fiscal 2021. Greif’s restructuring activities, which include optimizing and integrating operations in the Paper Packaging & Services segment, rationalizing operations and closing underperforming assets in the Global Industrial Packaging segment, will drive savings. Even though the company is implementing price increase actiins, escalating raw material and old corrugated container costs, labor shortages as well as supply chain disruption are likely to impact Greif's results.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $64.80 on Monday. Greif has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Greif by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 140,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

