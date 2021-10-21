Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GWB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

