Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of GSBC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $57.67. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

