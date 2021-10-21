Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 19.3% in September

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GEG opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Elm Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Great Elm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

