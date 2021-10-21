Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. Graybug Vision has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

