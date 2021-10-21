Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,476. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

