Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $12.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19,995.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 80,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 68,597 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

