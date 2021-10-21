Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 314,847 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSID) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,164,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,847 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF worth $346,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.97. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $59.07.

