Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 9,083 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $314,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

