Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

GSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 185,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $321.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

