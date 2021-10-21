Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $16.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Golar LNG by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Golar LNG by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

