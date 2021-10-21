Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ (GOL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

