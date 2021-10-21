Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce sales of $84.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.41 million and the highest is $86.68 million. Gogo posted sales of $66.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $330.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.09 million to $338.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $377.27 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $396.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of Gogo stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,217. Gogo has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

