GoChain (GO) Achieves Market Cap of $46.27 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $46.27 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoChain alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000100 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,151,485,946 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,610,947 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.