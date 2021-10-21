Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.95-8.75 EPS.

NYSE:GL traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,515. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.