Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) were up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $52.10. Approximately 13,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 24,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.