Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $66.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GBT opened at $29.79 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
