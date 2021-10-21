Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $66.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter.

GBT opened at $29.79 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

