Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $63,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $7,797,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 206,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

