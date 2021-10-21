Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 181.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,865,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $64,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 449,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.