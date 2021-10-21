Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 76,303 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $66,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

