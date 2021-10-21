Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,505 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of PacWest Bancorp worth $66,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $48.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

