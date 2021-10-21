Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,132 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of AtriCure worth $65,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.52. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,380 shares of company stock worth $4,454,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

