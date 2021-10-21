Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Gentex has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,308,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.