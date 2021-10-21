Genpact (NYSE:G) PT Raised to $60.00

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Genpact has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth $39,951,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

