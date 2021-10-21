General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised General Mills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,250. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,070 shares of company stock worth $2,917,291 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

