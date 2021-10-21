Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.02% of Gates Industrial worth $53,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTES stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

