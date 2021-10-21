Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 11,200 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.20% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

