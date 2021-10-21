Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

