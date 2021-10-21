Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

