Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $176.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $184.47. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $123.08 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.