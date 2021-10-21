Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 696.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 262,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 229,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

