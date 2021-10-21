Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,916,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,451,000 after purchasing an additional 227,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.97 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.