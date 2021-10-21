Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,000 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 437.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

