Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.