Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.