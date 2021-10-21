Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 330,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Garrett Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTX. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,452,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GTX opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $480.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.11. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

