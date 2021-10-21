Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SEA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE opened at $360.60 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.04 and a 200-day moving average of $285.05. The stock has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

